In a word — yikes.

The Denver Broncos just got flogged 70-20 by the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos would have been better served to stay at the hotel than show up to Hard Rock Stadium. Denver wouldn’t have been as embarrassed.

This is the worst loss in team history. Bar none.

Here’s what we learned about the Broncos on Sunday.

This might be the most embarrassing thing a pass defense has ever done. No sack, no throw away, no scramble. Just Tyreek open on every play pic.twitter.com/6rzU4eN16D — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) September 24, 2023

The Broncos defense is atrocious

Even that doesn’t suffice.

Denver’s defense can’t cover. It can’t tackle. It can’t get pressure on the quarterback. It can’t stop the run.

It literally cannot do anything.

What’s terrifying is the Dolphins offense didn’t have Jaylen Waddle.

And it was a bold strategy not to cover one of the best receivers in the NFL early in the game.

On Sunday, the Broncos allowed 70 points.

Seventy.

Had Mike McDaniel kicked a field goal at the end of the game instead of taking a knee, it would have been the most points scored in NFL history.

Something needs to change after this.

Vance Joseph needs to be fired

How does the Denver defensive coordinator survive this?

The Nathaniel Hackett on defense shouldn’t have been brought back in the first place. Don’t delay what everyone knows is inevitable.

Joseph can’t coach and it’s clear he has no idea what he’s doing. Pull the band-aid off and get Joseph away from the Broncos forever.

Marvin Mims is fun

The only positive from Denver’s game is the rookie wide receiver. He’s fun to watch and has a bright future for the Broncos.

Courtland Sutton is not worth the money

When Sutton does make an appearance, he does what he did on Sunday. Fumbles twice and costs his team.

The Denver receiver has not been the same since he signed his contract extension and suffered his injuries.

Blow it up

Speaking of that, trade everyone you can and see what you can get.

Sutton. Justin Simmons. Whoever else the Broncos can ship off.

This is inexcusable and it’s not just the coaches who must be held responsible.

Tank for Caleb Williams

There’s no hope for this season, so ensure you get a generational quarterback in next year’s NFL Draft. And it may not take much work based on what we just witnessed.

After last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders, Denver had the top pick. That should still be the case after this week’s “showing.”

The Broncos are a mess

Just when you think Denver has hit rock bottom over the last seven years, this happens. One has every right to feel this is rock bottom.

If anyone thought this franchise or team was close before Sunday, that’s now gone.

It’s going to take a lot of work to get this once-proud organization back to where everyone expects.