Winners and losers from the Broncos 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins

It was yet another embarrassing defeat for the Denver Broncos. We have seen many of these in recent memory but this one might be the worst yet. The Miami Dolphins dropped 70 points of the Broncos defense and defeated the Broncos by 50 points.

An unacceptable loss from top to bottom and now the team falls to a 0-3 record as they near the tough part of their schedule. Normally, I write about the winners and losers from the most recent game, but when you lose by 50 and give up 70 points, there are no winners, just losers.

Winners

Nobody

Marvin Mims Jr. deserves a mention here as he caught 3 passes for 73 yards and had a 99-yard kick return, but again, a 50-point loss.

Losers

Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph

Sean Payton and the Broncos made a mistake when they brought back their former head coach whom they fired for poor performances. His defense has struggled through the first two games of the season but today, today was unacceptable.

Tua passed for 300+ yards and 4 touchdowns and backup Mike White got a touchdown himself in the fourth quarter. Rookie speedster De’Von Achane topped 200 yards on the ground and had four total touchdowns. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert had 140 total yards and also 4 touchdowns during the game as well. The Dolphins dominated the Broncos' defense from top to bottom.

The Broncos defense how holds the record for most yards given up in a game and they were lucky that the Dolphins showed them mercy late in the game or they would have the points given up record on top of that.

A performance like this should get any defensive coordinator fired. Yes, the players sucked too, and changes need to happen there, but Joseph is not the answer. He never was and never will be.

Broncos defensive players

There was no pass rush, they were undisciplined, could not tackle, could not cover, and just looked embarrassing as a unit. As I have mentioned, they had 70 god damn points dropped on them.

Sure, it was a tough matchup and they are down some starters but this effort is inexcusable. They gave up late in the game, they’re poorly coached, and just an unacceptable effort. I am not sure what changes we will see moving forward, but an effort like this should bring some changes.

Broncos fans

We cannot catch a break.

Russell Wilson was supposed to change things. That was a disaster.

Sean Payton was supposed to change things, and he still might. He inherited a bad roster, but he still picked Vance Joseph and is the coach of this embarrassing loss.

Now the Broncos are 0-3, not a playoff team, and now we are hoping they tank so they can get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.