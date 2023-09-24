The Denver Broncos will be coming off a horrendous 70-20 defeat to the Miami Dolphins when they travel to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 4. The Bears are coming off their own 41-10 blowout road loss, so both teams will be looking for their first win of the season in this game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open incredible 2.5-point road favorites over the Bears with an over/under at 45.5 points. How is that even possible? Well, the Bears were just as bad as Denver this week... maybe worse given their completely lack of offense in that game in Kansas City today.

Broncos vs. Bears betting odds

Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3)

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -2.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -142 / Chicago +120

Over/Under: 45.5

Frankly, I’ve let my optimism get in the way of reality, but that 70-burger the Miami Dolphins put up today on Denver crashed through those delusions to show me exactly what kind of team we have here in 2023. And it’s not a good one. I don’t trust this defense at all and the offense isn’t quite good enough to keep pace with any opponent playing the Vance Joseph scheme.

I think the Bears stink, yet I think Justin Fields suddenly finds his legs and shreds this Broncos defense to get Chicago their first win of the season. The only hope for the Broncos at this point is to tank and play for the 2024 NFL Draft and season. Embrace it Broncos Country. This is the game Denver opens up the fire sale on their roster heading into the late October trade deadline.

What do you think Broncos Country?