Russell Wilson struggled to pin down the ‘most disappointing aspects’ of loss to Miami

I’m going to write a book and call it Sean Payton and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Game.

There aren’t enough words in the English language to describe the humiliation or emotional toll from today’s loss. Yes, the Miami Dolphins are a good team. A great team, even. Yes, Mike McDaniel is a sharp coach. No, that does not constitute a FIFTY-POINT LEAD. There is no reason on earth why that should’ve happened today.

The Denver Broncos — especially our defense, but all are to blame (except maybe Marvin Mims) — were asleep.

QB1 Russell Wilson was among the many players who answered questions after the game. When asked about the most disappointing aspects of it, he seemed to skirt around the answer a bit, instead naming some of the “good” things while still acknowledging their loss.

He did, however, describe feeling like the contest “kind of got away” from them all.

“They [Miami] made a lot of great plays and they got a lot of great players. We do, too, and the reality is it’s a 14-game season,” Wilson explained, That’s what we got to focus on moving forward.”

A little more optimistic than I am, but I guess that’s part of his job as a leader: to keep his head up.

“...every game has a history of its own.” —Russell Wilson

“From a leadership standpoint, I think the biggest thing we have to do is learn everything that we can from the film,” he continued, “Learn what we did well. Learn what we didn’t do so well. Learn that every game has a history of its own.”

“I think the best thing we can do is come back on Monday and have the best film session we can have, have the best work ethic we can have,” he added, “Everybody is giving their all, but there is more that we can do and we’ll make sure we do that.”

Respectfully, to me it sounds like a lot of the same. We’ve heard this rhetoric for a while.

“We’ll look at the tape.”

“We’ll get better.”

“It starts with me.”

“We have to move on and put this behind us.”

It’s okay to be disappointed and tired of hearing it. Please, Broncos, stop telling us that a brighter season is coming. You’re going to have to show us.