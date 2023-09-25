Horse Tracks: Historically awful, Broncos sink to new low

On Sunday, the Broncos came within inches of breaking a scoring record set in 1966, most points allowed in a single game. Were it not for the mercy of Dolphin’s coach Mike McDaniel, that record could have, and frankly should have, fallen.

Players hate it when you suggest that they gave up, that they quit. I don’t have any other explanation for what I saw on Sunday.

70-points.

You don’t allow that many points without some mutual agreement as players that you’re cool with it.

70-points.

To not want to stop them after Dolphins player after Dolphins player streak down the field on their way to yet another touchdown is a commitment to losing the likes of which we have never seen.

10-touchdowns.

Broncos Country is already looking for the pound of flesh. I don’t doubt that at some point today that Vance Joseph will be out on the street. Frankly, George Paton should be right behind him leaving the facility. This is Paton’s third season and the only metric we have to judge his efforts is regression and a salary cap hell unlike any Broncos Country has ever seen.

70-points.

There is no saving face. There’s no mincing words. This is not only the worst Broncos team of my lifetime, but the worst NFL football team in a generation. Or, if you want to phrase it another way, they are the second worst (thank you, Mike McDaniel) football team of all time.

70-points.

I had planned to travel to Denver with my family for the Christmas Eve game, but after seeing the product offered on Sunday, I think I’ll just let my kids just kick me in the testicles instead. At least the pain will be fleeting and my Christmas Eve won’t be ruined.

70-points.

I have never been so disgusted with the team I love as I am now. Even though I feel like I have said that every week for the last many years, I am surprised the Broncos are able to find new ways to embarrass themselves and their fans. Every game, every week, every season, I keep hoping this is the bottom of the suckitude, but every game, every week, every season brings new depths of God-awful embarrassing football.

I can’t believe the Broncos allowed 70-points to anyone.

Disgusting.

Horse Tracks

