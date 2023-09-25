Monday Night Football Doubleheader Week 3: Open Thread

Welcome to another doubleheader Monday Night Football week. Just like in Week 2, we’ll have two games tonight with one starting an hour earlier. We have the Eagles on the road against the Buccaneers, with the winner being one of the few remaining unbeaten teams left and the other we have the Rams on the road to take on the Bengals.

MNF Doubleheader

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Kickoff: 5:15 PM MT

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I had to go all the way with both my picks. I have the Eagles and Bengals winning straight up. The Eagles are legit and I believe the Bucs to be frauds as far as 2-0 teams ago and the Bengals are due to turn in a good game after an 0-2 start.