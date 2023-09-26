Marvin Mims, Jr. was a bright spot on a dark day

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Sunday’s annihilation was a humiliation of gigantic proportions.

Except by one player.

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. followed up his Week 2 heroics with a few highlight reel-worthy plays this week.

The first came midway through the second quarter when the Denver Broncos still had a chance at making it a game.

In fact, Russell Wilson’s deep ball to Mims got the Broncos to the red zone (but a few plays later a non-existent offensive holding call on Brandon Johnson negated a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton).

On another note, it's pretty remarkable how quickly Marvin Mims has gone from a rookie buried on the depth chart to the #Broncos' best WR.pic.twitter.com/Wk977euk19 — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) September 25, 2023

The second highlight reel-worthy play came in a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown that didn’t make a single difference in the outcome of the game but did provide just a little spark on the Denver sidelines.

For the day, Mims caught three passes for 73 yards and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Marvin Mims with a huge TD to cut the lead to 43 pic.twitter.com/5DYwPCIPYx — alex (@highlightheaven) September 24, 2023

Despite seeing only limited action through Week 3 (just 27 targets total), Mims has absolutely made the most of it when he’s thrown the ball.

His stats and rank so far this season:

195 yards receiving (22nd NFL/2nd rookies) 20+ catches (11th NFL/1st rookies) 40+ catches (T1st NFL/T1st rookies) 27.9 avg (1st NFL/1st rookies) 44 avg KO returns (2nd in NFL) 45 avg Punt returns (1st in NFL)

Broncos Longest Gains of 2023 Season



1 Marvin Mims, 99 yds

2 Marvin Mims, 60

3 Marvin Mims, 53

4 Brandon Johnson, 50

5 Jerry Jeudy, 46

6 Marvin Mims, 45

7 Marvin Mims, 38

8 Marvin Mims, 30

9 Marvin Mims, 30

10 Marvin Mims, 25



Mims has just 7 catches + 5 kick returns this year — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) September 25, 2023

With all this proven production, it is curious that Mims isn’t targeted more.

With Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton drawing most of the attention for coverage, track star Mims would be a huge asset to Wilson on a regular basis.

And we all know how much the offense could use something positive on a regular basis.

Sean, this is Marvin Mims



He had a historically great analytics profile so we traded up to take him in Round 2. Right now he leads the league in yards per play, and he's literally the only thing that's been working for us on offense.



His only flaw is that you won’t play him pic.twitter.com/PusNxSG83s — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) September 25, 2023

And as if all that didn’t make him the most exciting rookie - perhaps even player overall - on the team, he told reporters a great story about his puppy.

He also promised Broncos Country this is going to get fun again.

I asked Marvin Mims Jr about the challenge for the team to have confidence without results. He said it's about keeping the faith, having hope. He compared it to his experience of adopting a rescue dog name Goofy after the combine. "At first it was completely awful for the first… — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 25, 2023

