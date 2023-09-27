Denver Broncos game three snap counts and analysis

Every time I think that the Denver Broncos can’t get worse, they prove me wrong. I thought that the 59-14 home loss to the Raiders under was the nadir, but the turd that the Broncos laid on the field last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins was worse in many ways that I recounted yesterday.

Offense

The offensive line had one starter miss a couple of snaps with injury, Mike McGlinchey. He missed two snaps and Cameron Fleming, who has been active during the first two games but has not played, played in his stead. The other OL starters played the whole game and only allowed one sack, but Russell Wilson was harried most of the game by the Dolphin defenders who registered 12 QBhits on him. Quinn Bailey got a snap as a sixth offensive lineman.

The running back group had Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin get 26, 19 and 13 snaps. Michael Burton got seven at fullback.

Courtland Sutton led the WR group with 59 snaps while Jerry Jeudy and Brandon Johnson got 47 and 37. Marvin Mims only get 15 and LJ Humphrey get 13.

Adam Trautman got the most TE snaps with 54. The other TEs Chris Manhertz and Nate Adkins got 13 and 6.

The two offensive players who were active but did not play were Luke Wattenberg and Dwayne Washington.

Defense

The defense was absolutely atrocious. That being said, we had four players play every excruciating snap on defense: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis and Kareem Jackson.

The other CB who played on defense was Essang Bassey with 46 snaps. CBs Ja’Quan McMillian, Tremon Smith and Riley Moss all played on special teams but got zero defensive snaps.

With Josey Jewell’s injury (19 snaps), Drew Sanders saw his first significant playing time at LB (44 snaps). Alex Singleton played 65 snaps.

At OLB Jonathon Cooper got the most snaps with 55, while Nik Bonitto got 47 and Randy Gregory got 34. Thomas Incoom, who is listed as an OLB got 10 snaps although he is more of a DE than an OLB. Bonitto recorded our one QBhit.

Zach Allen got the most snaps among the DE group with 51 snaps while Jonathan Harris got 50. Matt Henningsen was the only other DE to play and he got 23.

DJ Jones and Mike Purcell got 34 and 31 snaps.