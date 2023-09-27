Will Broncos Country feel better if the Broncos beat the lowly Bears?

After a historic all-time low last week against the mighty Miami Dolphins, I find myself wondering what I would even think if the Denver Broncos managed to win next week against the Bears.

I don’t think a win would mean much to me. They (like the team we cheer for) are a whisper of a shadow of what an NFL team should look and play like. I think years ago when I cheered for a team that consistently had a shot at the post season a win like that after 3 straight losses would mean something.

But I’m not so sure about this week in 2023.

I’ll watch and I’ll cheer. I do honestly hope they win the game.

I just don’t think it means that much. This team, its coaches, its players, and its ownership have a hell of a lot of work to do before wins start meaning much again. At least that’s what I think. Let us know in the poll and the comments how you see things.

