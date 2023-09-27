Broncos vs. Bears Week 4 practice participation report: Wednesday

The two worst defenses in the NFL through three games will square off in Week 4. The Chicago Bears, giving up 35.3 points per game, will host the Denver Broncos who are giving up a whooping 40.7 points per game. Denver also gives up the most rushing yards per game and both teams are a close 29th and 30th in passing yards given up per game.

In short, this should be a high scoring game! And on that front, the Denver Broncos have a much better edge over the hapless Bears offense. Now if only it plays out that way.

On the injury side of things, the Broncos look like they will get safety Justin Simmons back this week. However, inside linebacker Josey Jewell left the Miami Dolphins game early with a hip injury and is now a non-participant in the first practice for Week 4. The media was so caught up in the 70-20 historic blowout mania that no one thought to ask about Jewell in the post-game presser. We should get an update on his status at some point this week.

Here is your full Broncos-Bears practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP Josey Jewell ILB Hip DNP Mike Purcell DT Ribs DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Knee LIMITED Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED

Bear injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring DNP Eddie Jackson DB Foot DNP Jaylon Johnson DB Hamstring DNP Tyrique Stevenson DB Illness FULL