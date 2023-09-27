Broncos vs. Bears Week 4 practice participation report: Wednesday

The two worst defenses in the NFL through three games will square off in Week 4. The Chicago Bears, giving up 35.3 points per game, will host the Denver Broncos who are giving up a whooping 40.7 points per game. Denver also gives up the most rushing yards per game and both teams are a close 29th and 30th in passing yards given up per game.
In short, this should be a high scoring game! And on that front, the Denver Broncos have a much better edge over the hapless Bears offense. Now if only it plays out that way.
On the injury side of things, the Broncos look like they will get safety Justin Simmons back this week. However, inside linebacker Josey Jewell left the Miami Dolphins game early with a hip injury and is now a non-participant in the first practice for Week 4. The media was so caught up in the 70-20 historic blowout mania that no one thought to ask about Jewell in the post-game presser. We should get an update on his status at some point this week.
Here is your full Broncos-Bears practice report for Wednesday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Hip
|DNP
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ribs
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
Bear injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|Illness
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
