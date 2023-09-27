2023, Week 4: Broncos vs. Bears - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears will battle it out in Week 4 for what could be the number one over all pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is everything we know.

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears are combined 0-6 to start the season and have given up an incredible 228 points between them. Denver giving up 40.7 points per game for an obvious NFL-worst mark and Chicago with the second-worst at 35.3 points per game. It truly is a battle for the bottom here in Week 4.

At stake, you might ask? Well it could be for the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and for a certain USC quarterback that would be franchise-altering for whatever 2023 bottom feeder loses the most! Frankly, maybe Denver’s only way out of this incredible drought is a full collapse and reset with a generational talent at quarterback.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The game will air on CBS with Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.