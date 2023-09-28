NFL picks for Week 4 of the 2023 season as Broncos face the Bears

Welcome to Week 4!

Sometimes solid just doesn’t cut it. Despite going 10-6 straight-up last week, we had a 13-win beast who clawed his way up from last place to take over second overall in our Tallysight picks. Adam Malnati still leads the way with a 30-18 overall record, but Ian St. Clair and Chris Hart are both tied at 28-20. Laurie and I are now down there at the bottom picking up the pieces here.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 4 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. I really like my pick of the Buffalo Bills over the Miami Dolphins, which also goes well with me taking the Denver Broncos over the Chicago Bears. I also think the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts will win their games at home.

For the MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em results, I had a bit of a bounce-back week and due to the auto-drop of the worst week I was able to shoot up the leaderboards. Still in 14th, but a bit better. Champb24 leads the pack with 23, but a four-way tie for second is one game back. The top score in Week 3 was 11 wins and that was shared by six total players in our MHR Challengers league. It looks like we’re down to just 21ish active players now. Not bad. I think we were down to half that number this time last year.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 46001

Password: PaytonWins

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!