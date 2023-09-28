If you are seeing YELLOW in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Bears game on your local CBS affiliate in Week 4. Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week.

Both Denver and the Chicago Bears will be desperate for a win this week. Head Coach Sean Payton was asked what a win would mean for his team and he didn’t mince any words.

“Well, for us, it would mean a lot,” Payton said on Wednesday. “Then I can answer the fun questions. We need a win. Chicago does too. They do too. That’s why we have to win these days—Wednesday, Thursday. I thought today was a really good practice. We have to follow that up tomorrow, but a win would mean a lot for us right now.”

A win would be bitter sweet for many who are already looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, but the fact is a win this week and a win next week would put this team right back in position to turn the corner on the season.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The game will air on CBS with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.