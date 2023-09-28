Thursday Night Football Week 4: Lions at Packers Open Thread

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

Somehow, despite having the 22nd ranked offense and 15th ranked defense, the Green Bay Packers are winning games. They are doing it with some close games. After blowing out the dumpster fire Chicago Bears in Week 1, they lost by one point to the Atlanta Falcons and then won by a single point against the New Orleans Saints. They have to really prove themselves this week against a much tougher Detroit Lions football team.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. Despite my belief that the Lions are the better overall football team, I think the Packers handle their business at home tonight. I think we see a very tight football game with the Packers come out on top.

