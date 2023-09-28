Broncos vs. Bears Week 4 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears continued their weekly preparation. The atmosphere for both teams is darker than usual with their defenses giving up a collective 111 points last week. Denver was far worse and Head Coach Sean Payton was asked how the team has responded this week and what he has learned from them.

“Today was our first practice,” Payton said on Wednesday. “Every one of us gets inundated with text messages of support. Oftentimes, they’re [from] people that care for you. You read them sometimes and you’re like, ‘Man, this is what we do for a living. No one passed away. We’ll get through it.’ Then periodically, you get one or two that are just special. Every one of these guys are the same way. You have to work your way out of this. It starts with getting the first win. I said this after the game last week—the next week can’t come quick enough. I think that’s where we’re at.”

To get that first win, they may have to do it without three critical members of their defense with edge rusher Frank Clark, inside linebacker Josey Jewell, and defensive tackle Mike Purcell all looking iffy for Week 4. The good news is they will likely get safety Justin Simmons back in the lineup. That defense will need all the help they can get — even if it is against the Bears.

Here is your full Broncos-Bears practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Frank Clark OLB Hip DNP DNP Josey Jewell ILB Hip DNP DNP Mike Purcell DT Ribs DNP DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED

Bear injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring DNP DNP Travis Homer RB Ankle -- LIMITED Eddie Jackson DB Foot DNP DNP Jaylon Johnson DB Hamstring DNP DNP Marcedes Lewis TE NIR – Rest -- DNP Tyrique Stevenson DB Illness FULL FULL