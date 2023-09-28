Broncos vs. Bears Week 4 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears continued their weekly preparation. The atmosphere for both teams is darker than usual with their defenses giving up a collective 111 points last week. Denver was far worse and Head Coach Sean Payton was asked how the team has responded this week and what he has learned from them.
“Today was our first practice,” Payton said on Wednesday. “Every one of us gets inundated with text messages of support. Oftentimes, they’re [from] people that care for you. You read them sometimes and you’re like, ‘Man, this is what we do for a living. No one passed away. We’ll get through it.’ Then periodically, you get one or two that are just special. Every one of these guys are the same way. You have to work your way out of this. It starts with getting the first win. I said this after the game last week—the next week can’t come quick enough. I think that’s where we’re at.”
To get that first win, they may have to do it without three critical members of their defense with edge rusher Frank Clark, inside linebacker Josey Jewell, and defensive tackle Mike Purcell all looking iffy for Week 4. The good news is they will likely get safety Justin Simmons back in the lineup. That defense will need all the help they can get — even if it is against the Bears.
Here is your full Broncos-Bears practice report for Thursday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
Bear injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Ankle
|--
|LIMITED
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|NIR – Rest
|--
|DNP
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|Illness
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
Loading comments...