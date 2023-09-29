Broncos Country ranks as angriest fanbase

We did it, Broncos Country.

It only took a 50-point deficit and allowing a near-NFL record of points scored, but we are officially the angriest fanbase, according to Gambling.com’s measure of social media posts.

After the Week 3 70-20 annihilation, Broncos’ fans on Twitter had the lowest percentage of positive tweets - just 4.5% - in the NFL. Even Bears fans managed an 8.7% positive rating.

And it’s probably no surprise that the happiest fans came from Miami, producing 35.1% positive tweets. I don’t know how the Dolphins’ tweets weren’t at least 90% positive after that game, but maybe fans didn’t like Mike McDaniel having some sympathy on the Broncos and not going for one last field goal to get the NFL’s points record.

Even a positive percentage of 4.5 seems a little optimistic for what happened last week, but there were a few bright spots, including Marvin Mims 99-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Broncos Twitter couldn’t even rely on the team’s official account to offer positive tweets.

The team’s only posts on Sunday were quarter updates (but not the final score), a highlight video of Courtland Sutton’s touchdown and then pressers from Sean Payton and Russell Wilson.

The Monday after the game, the team accounted posted nothing on Twitter. NOTHING. Its first tweet came Tuesday morning to wish Nik Bonitto a happy birthday.

It's telling when #Broncos' social media team has posted NOTHING since Russell Wilson's presser more than 24 hours ago. — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) September 26, 2023

Comparing this info to our own Mile High Report poll immediately after the game, it seems the website commenters are slightly more optimistic about the team than those on social media (no surprise).

But I can’t help thinking most of those 11% giving the Broncos an ‘A’ after the game against the Dolphins are just Raiders and Chiefs fans skewing the vote.

I wonder if a win on Sunday against the Bears would make Broncos Country less angry - or more.