Broncos player props: 5 best bets for Week 4

This could turn into a decent week for prop betting.

Could.

Since the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have trash defenses, that opens up some possibilities when it comes to props. Granted, it’s not as good as Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, but the opportunities are there.

Last Sunday against the Dolphins was my best week yet, going 4-1. If not for penalties taking away touchdowns, I would have been 5-0. On the season, I’m 7-7. Here’s hoping I can keep the trend from last week rolling.

DraftKings Sportsbook has some of the best prop bets available, and Week 4 against the Bears is no different.

First Broncos drive result: touchdown (+245)

In two of the first three games, Denver has scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. As for the Bears defense, it allowed a first-drive touchdown to the Green Bay Packers, a field goal to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and an unforced error by the Kansas City Chiefs forced them to punt. The Broncos follow the first two games and get a TD on their first drive of the game.

Marvin Mims anytime TD (+240)

About the only bright spot for the Broncos right now is Mims. The rookie continues to flash as a receiver and returner. Mims found the endzone against Miami, he does so again on Sunday against the Bears.

Javonte Williams anytime TD (+105)

Denver’s running back has yet to get a touchdown this season. He gets one against Chicago.

Russell Wilson alternate passing yards 275+ (+205)

Wilson has gone over this mark in two of the three games this season. With how bad the Bears defense is, the Broncos quarterback should hit this number again. Patrick Mahomes finished 3 yards shy of 275 in Week 3 against Chicago and he didn’t finish the game.

Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing TDs (+110)

Wilson would have hit this against the Dolphins if not for penalties taking touchdowns off the board. Wilson should hit this against the Bears.

As a friendly reminder: Bet with your head, not over it.