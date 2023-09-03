Good morning, Broncos Country!

The time for speculation and talk is just about over.

A week from now, the Sean Payton era will officially kick off for the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Needless to say, everyone in Broncos Country wants to get the season started with a win over the hated rivals.

But before we get into the game, let’s take a final look at the Broncos odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As it stands a week before the home opener, Denver sits at +4,500 to win the Super Bowl. That was the Broncos odds prior to the start of the preseason and slightly above the +4,000 when the odds were first released.

The lowest Denver was at to win the Super Bowl was +2,500 after the first week of NFL free agency.

In terms of the fluctuations we’ll see in the Broncos odds will come in large part from what happens on the field. If Russell Wilson and the offense look competent, have sustained drives and score points, that will go a long way to helping this team win.

To the surprise of no one, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the two favorites. The Chiefs sit at +600, the Eagles at +650. They’re followed by the Buffalo Bills at +900, the San Francisco 49ers at +1,000 and the Cincinnati Bengals at +1,100.

As for the AFC winner, the Broncos are at +3,000, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The favorites are the Chiefs at +330, Bills at +500, Bengals at +550 and New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Raves at +1,100.

The Chiefs are the heavy favorites to win the AFC West at -165. KC is followed by the Los Angeles Chargers at +290, Broncos at +600 and Raiders at +1,600.

The Broncos bet that may make the most sense and the decent value is for them to make the playoffs. Denver to make the playoffs is at +180.

