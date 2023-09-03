Will the Broncos end their 15-game losing stream to the Chiefs and finally beat Patrick Mahomes?

The Denver Broncos have had their struggles against their AFC West division rival Kansas City Chiefs in recent years. They currently have a 15-game losing streak to them and the Broncos have never defeated quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In fact, he started his first career game vs. the Broncos and has not lost since.

Now, the Broncos have veteran head coach and offensive mastermind Sean Payton leading their team. With his guidance and play calling, can he finally end this annoying losing streak to the Chiefs and finally beat Patrick Mahomes? I asked the Mile High Report staff this very question and here are their answers.

Tim Lynch

I can’t vote for a playoff berth and have the Broncos getting swept by the Kansas City Chiefs for yet another season. Split ‘em up. Finally.

Scotty

The Chiefs could be without Chris Jones, don’t have a deep receiving group and Travis Kelce turns 34 this year. Sure, Mahomes is an alien but the Broncos should be able to split with them. A clean sweep would be the best thing to happen since they won’t the Super Bowl.

Nick Burch

No.

Ross

If Brett Rypien can almost come away with a win against Kansas City, then certainly a Sean Payton and revamped Russell Wilson team can knock them off.

Rachel Strand

Yes. I have the Broncos winning at least one game against them in 2023. If we don’t, I might actually go crazy. A good chunk of my neighbors are somehow Chiefs fans and I am VERY tired of them parading around about how good their team is.

Adam

Yes?

Ian St. Clair

I effing hope so!

Mike DeCicco

Yes, no, maybe, I don’t know. Could you repeat the question? {OK, I think Denver will beat them once!]

Sadaraine

I think for the first time in ages they will have a legitimate shot at it. The bigger worry comes to our defense. Can Vance Joeseph figure out a way for his team to hold the chefs down? I don’t know about that. I think the Broncos will win at home though.