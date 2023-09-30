AFC West watch: Raiders-Chargers set for divisional matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the AFC West.

And given the Chiefs’ opponent in Week 4, that’s not going to change.

The other AFC West matchup is a divisional game that could prove interesting, but we’ll see.

Here is the AFC West watch for Week 4 of the NFL season.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (1-2), 2:05 MT, CBS

What will determine if this game is interesting is whether Jimmy Garoppolo plays for the Raiders.

As it stands, the Las Vegas quarterback is still in concussion protocol and is questionable for Sunday’s game. If Garoppolo isn’t able to go, the Chargers should be a huge favorite.

Los Angeles is dealing with its own injuries, namely to running back Austin Ekler. He’s missed the first three games of the season and is doubtful to play this week. Despite that, Justin Herbert and the Chargers should win Sunday’s game.

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) vs New York Jets (1-2), 6:20 p.m. MT, NBC

Had Aaron Rodgers not ruptured his Achilles, this game would have been a fun one.

Now it’s basically a bye. For the second week in a row.

The Jets have zero shot to beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.