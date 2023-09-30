Broncos vs. Bears score predictions for Week 4

The 2023 Denver Broncos season got off to a slow start, then it stumbled. Then they jumped off an 800 foot bridge. In short, the season felt over after their 70-20 beatdown in Miami last week. However, they might be able to get some momentum back this week against an even worse Chicago Bears team. Not 50-point blow out worse, but consistently bad in every game, worse.

The mood in Broncos Country this week has apocalyptic and that despair did carry over into our Mile High Report predictions this week as we came to a split decision on whether Denver will win this game. Collectively, however, we are predicting a slight Broncos 24-22 edge for their first win of the season.

Here is how we see things playing out individually.

Broncos 34, Bears 17

The Denver Broncos have been bad, but they aren’t this bad. They are a four point swing from being 2-1 right now. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears just look bad. Like really bad. Bad offense, bad defense, bad special teams, bad. I don’t care if this is a road game. This is one that Denver finally wins to get the bad taste out of the mouth from last week. - Tim Lynch

Broncos 27, Bears 20

The Chicago Bears are the weakest opponent the Denver Broncos will face the remainder of the season. They are down four players in their secondary and I believe Sean Payton will be able to craft a game plan to exploit that weakness. Expect the passing game to fire on all cylinders and Russell Wilson to have his best game of the season. The Broncos finally get in the win column with a victory in Tank Bowl 2024! - Chris Hart

Broncos 24, Bears 17

On the Broncos Odds & Endzones podcast, I originally predicted a Bears win. After a few days, there’s no way the Broncos lose to Chicago ... right? Right? While the Denver defense is hot garbage, Justin Fields and the Bears are the cure for any horrible defense (Vance Joseph just said hold my beer). As for the offense, Wilson and the Broncos should have a field day against the Chicago defense. - Ian St. Clair

Bears 24, Broncos 17

The Bears have to be happy to have a get-right game on the schedule when they need it. I don’t know if this team is still reeling after last week or comes out fighting, but I do know they don’t have the heart or the talent. And that always shows up in the end. Besides, Caleb Williams. - Mike DeCicco

Bears 31, Broncos 24

I trust Denver to have the offensive prowess to score, but have no confidence in the defense or it’s ability to offer even token resistance. A front seven is pretty useful. - John Holmes

Bears 21, Broncos 20

another close loss where the defense and the offense fail at various points during an otherwise winnable game - Joe Mahoney

