Report: Former Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler signing to Colts practice squad

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, former Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has signed with the Indianapolis Colts and joined their practice squad.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed the career of the Broncos’ former second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft—who made a name for himself at Penn State due to his blazing speed and dynamic playmaking ability.

He was placed on injured reserve during his rookie season in 2020 after injuring his hamstring. In 2021 he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL early on in the season. The same happened in December of his 2022 campaign after re-injuring his hamstring.

Early this off-season, Hamler was expected to miss 4-6 months due to tearing his pectoral muscle which was injured training on his own, but the team released him in July after he was diagnosed with pericarditis.

Best of luck to Hamler in Indianapolis. I hope he is able to stay healthy and revive his career with the Colts.