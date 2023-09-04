Ultimate Fan Guide: Will this be the year you can (actually) pick some wins?

Welp, ultimate fans...last year I said “it’s been a long time since we’ve been rewarded for our tireless efforts with this series” and unfortunately, it’s still been a long time.

And I also said last year I had a good feeling about 2022 because of Russell Wilson, and well, we all know how that worked out.

I don’t know if I have a really good feeling about this season yet, but I do love the new head coach and think he’ll right this ship one way or another. I’m also betting most of my optimism on the fact that last year’s head coach deserves the bulk of the blame in the 2022 debacle. I mean, how did we not see that coming...

It was a near miracle the Broncos won 5 games last season pic.twitter.com/83pWkOVQhQ — Xan (@XanB21) August 31, 2023

And even if it’s not a complete turn-around this season, I feel confident it’s coming.

And I am definitely looking forward to seasons with more wins than losses and hoping this is the first of many.

Experienced winning head coach + rejuvenated elite-caliber QB + great young talent = contender.

So enough of the sales pitch. You’re with me. Because you’re ultimate fans.

As I’ve mentioned many times, this is my absolute favorite post to write every week because no matter what is happening with the team, UFG writers always bring the goods - whether it’s humor, undying support, harsh critique or some of all three.

So let’s get to the fun part - signing up for your chance to comment on this team!

As usual, there are a few ground rules for this adventure.

IN-TER-ACT with each other. No more lurking. No more treating this post like a junior high dance where everyone just stands by the wall and sways and sings by him/herself. Get out there and dance. And that goes MAINLY for the writers. I love having new people use this series as a jumping off point to get into the scrum, but you don’t just get to post your answers to me and then leave. YOU ARE OBLIGATED (by me) TO RESPOND to all the awesome fans that are going to give you props! BE RESPECTFUL. That shouldn’t have to be stated and it’s probably not an issue with the UFG, but given the contentious state of so much else, I’m just stating it as a warning :) BE HONEST. I understand there is a certain amount of pressure from me to be “optimistic” about the team (because, yeah, I’m predicting 17-0 but whatever). You be you. I mean if you want to be the downer and pick a loss, who am I to stop you? lol. Just kidding. All critiques welcome. Except if yours is stupid and predicts a loss. No, I’m really just kidding. Mostly.

And here’s how the whole thing will work:

• In the comments below, name the game/week that you’d like to “preview” • First come, first served • Up to two people per game (preferably AFTER all the games have been chosen) • Bye Week is a legit week to comment. • There will be an adendum for playoff games, but we don’t want to jinx that yet • Expect an email from me the week of your preview with the questions. THIS ONE IS SUPER IMPORTANT...You have to check the email that is listed with your SBN account because that is where I will get in touch with you. If you don’t hear from me by Wednesday (and let’s be honest, you probably won’t hear from me until Thursday, though I always plan to send by then) you are more than welcome to email or DM me on twitter to remind me I am late ;) [drlattmo@yahoo.com or @docllv] • Once again, I’m adding some “backup QBs” in case the person signed up doesn’t respond...so sign up for that role if you don’t mind having to jump into the game mid-quarter.

*Editor’s note: Jason Ault asks me practically in February every year about his week, so I’m sorry for anyone who wanted the KC home game; he got dibs. So keep bribes in mind for next year!

OK, on your mark, get set, go! Game Commenter Week 1: Broncos v. Raiders Week 2: Broncos v. Commanders Week 3: Broncos at Dolphins Week 4: Broncos at Bears Week 5: Broncos v. Jets Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs on TNF Week 7: Broncos v. Packers Week 8: Broncos v. Chiefs JasonAult16 Week 9: BYE Week 10: Broncos at Bills on MNF Week 11: Broncos v. Vikings on SNF Week 12: Broncos v. Browns Week 13: Broncos at Texans Week 14: Broncos at Chargers Week 15: Broncos at Lions Week 16: Broncos v. Patriots DBforLife Week 17: Broncos v. Chargers Week 18: Broncos at Raiders KY Broncos Fan Backup QB bill2975 Backup QB Backup QB

On to the UFG Selection via THE COMMENTS!