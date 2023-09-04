Broncos announce five number changes ahead of week one

The Denver Broncos announced that a total of five players have changed their numbers ahead of their week one matchup this weekend vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Each year, we see this happen after the cutdown date when numbers become available and some players decide to switch to a more preferred number. This year is no different and we have five Broncos changing their numbers including rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

#Broncos announced some number changes ahead of the season open



CB Tremon Smith ▶️ 1

P Riley Dixon ▶️ 9

WR Marvin Mims Jr ▶️ 19

CB Fabian Moreau ▶️ 23

CB Ja'Quan McMillan ▶️ 29 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 4, 2023

Cornerback/Special Tremon Smith who signed as a free agent this past offseason is changing from number 23 to number 1. This is noteworthy because former second-round pick K.J. Hamler who was waived by the team with an injury designation used to have that number. So, this could be a sign that Hamler may not be re-signing with the Broncos. Punter Riley Dixon was number 9 during his first stint with the Broncos and now is switching back to that number after being number 19 this past offseason.

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is going from number 83 to number 19. In college, he wore number 17 but he is now switching from 83 to 19 which famously was last worn by Eddie Royal. Hopefully, Mims Jr. has a breakout game vs. the Raiders in the opener like Royal did many moons ago.

Veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau signed with the team early in training camp and was given number 36. Now with more numbers available, Moreau is switching to Tremon Smith’s old number of 23. The final number change is second-year cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian switching from number 35 to number 29.