Football is finally here! And what a way to kick things off than for our Denver Broncos to host the hated Last Vegas Raiders at Mile High. Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons and will be looking to get things off on the right track here in Week 1.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 4-point favorites against the Raiders in Week 1. The over/under for this game stands at 44.

Broncos vs. Raiders betting odds

Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Denver Broncos (0-0)

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -4

Moneyline Odds: Denver -198 / Las Vegas +164

Over/Under: 44.0

Josh McDaniels coached circles around Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 as his Raiders swept the Broncos. Those two wins accounted for 33% of his total wins for the season as Las Vegas edged out the Broncos 5-12 finish by one win. There has to be a chance Denver under Sean Payton will make the difference here on the coaching front.

Over the offseason, McDaniels has continued his strategy of dismantling an NFL roster by running Derek Carr out of town and replacing him with the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo. The defense still looks like a hot mess and they only recently got Josh Jacobs to come back to the team. This should be a game the Denver Broncos can win a home, regardless of whether or not Payton returns them to playoff contention in year one.

What do you think Broncos Country?