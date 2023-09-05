Chandler Jones says he doesn’t want to play for his HC/GM

It’s Raiders Week in Broncos Country, so what better way to officially kick things off than with some good ole fashioned dysfunction coming out of one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional franchises.

One of the best edge rushers in the NFL, Chandler Jones, has had enough of the Las Vegas Raiders organization and with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in particular. In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, Jones ripped the front office for how they’ve been treating him.

#Raiders DE Chandler Jones says: "I don't wanna play for the Raiders if my HC, or GM... " on IG.



It seems he's not able to get in the #Raiders gym and has to go to a local gym instead and the team contacted his ex-girlfriend who hasn't been with for 5 years



Weird.. pic.twitter.com/MmDKuXB8Ds — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 5, 2023

If these accusations are true, then I’d be ashamed as a fan to see the front office behaving so unprofessionally. In Denver, this kind of stuff would never happen. Jones signed a three-year deal with the Raiders for $51 million last offseason and already it looks like he could be on the way out in Vegas.

The Denver Broncos could benefit from this drama if Chandler Jones ends up inactive for Week 1. The offensive line had some concerns in the preseason, so any subtraction from the Raiders defensive line is an addition for Denver’s offensive line.