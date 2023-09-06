 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos Reacts Survey: How many touchdowns will Russell Wilson throw in Week 1?

Let’s predict the outcome of the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders game and also how many touchdowns Russell Wilson with throw.

By Tim Lynch
Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The first Denver Broncos reacts survey of the season is always the hardest for me. The narratives of the season will not even begin to come together until several games in, but even then, we don’t even know what the beginnings of a season narrative might be yet. So I kept this week’s survey as basic as possible.

Do you think the Broncos will beat the Las Vegas Raiders and predict how many touchdowns Russell Wilson will throw in this first game of the season under Sean Payton’s new offense. Easy peasy, right?

As usual, we’ll collect these survey results throughout the week and release the final results on Friday.

