2023: Raiders at Broncos, Week 1 - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will open the 2023 regular season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is everything we have on this Week 1 game.

The regular season is finally here!

And what a Week 1 it is. The Denver Broncos will be hosting their long-time hated rival Las Vegas Raiders as both clubs look to bounce-back from rather terrible 2022 seasons.

The Broncos added Sean Payton and looks, on paper at least, like they have only added to their roster this offseason. Meanwhile, the Raiders are going through that predictable Josh McDaniels transformation. They ran Derek Carr out of town and replaced him with Jimmy Garoppolo. Many would say that is a subtraction. The defense also looks suspect.

In short, this a game game the Broncos should be able to win. The question is whether or not this team has figured out how to win games yet. They lost so many close games in 2022, that is the main question that needs to be answered here early in the season.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 10, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, and Jay Feely announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.