 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos release their official depth chart for week one of the regular season

The Broncos released their official depth chart ahead of their week one matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

With week one of the 2023 regular season officially here, the Denver Broncos released their official depth chart ahead of their week one matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Overall there are very few surprises and looks as you expected, but still, there are a few things that stand out. We’ll give you an in-depth look at the Broncos depth chart as they head toward week one of the regular season.

Broncos offense

Position Player Player Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player Player Player
WR Jerry Jeudy Marvin Mims Jr.
LT Garett Bolles Cam Fleming
LG Ben Powers Quinn Bailey
C Lloyd Cushenberry Luke Wattenberg
RG Quinn Meinerz Quinn Bailey
RT Mike McGlinchey Cam Fleming
TE Adam Trautman Greg Dulcich Chris Manhertz Nate Adkins
WR Courtland Sutton Brandon Johnson
RB Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Jaleel McLaughlin
FB Michael Burton
QB Russell Wilson Jarrett Stidham

Notes

  • Broncos currently have four wide receivers on the 53-man roster and only three of them are healthy. Look for them to promote at least one receiver off the practice squad. Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims, and second-year receiver Brandon Johnson will be your starters.
  • Veteran Cam Fleming is your swing tackle while Quinn Bailey is listed as the top backup at both guard positions. Second-year lineman Luke Wattenberg is your backup center while rookie Alex Forsyth is your third-string center and likely a gameday inactive come Sunday.
  • Former Saints tight end Adam Trautman is still listed as your starter but I think we will see all four of the tight ends see snaps this Sunday.
  • Undrafted rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin is your third-string running back but we should see him on the field this Sunday vs. the Raiders.

Broncos Defense

Position Player Player Player Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player Player Player Player
DE Zach Allen Elijah Garcia
DT D.J. Jones Mike Purcell
DE Jonathan Harris Matt Henningsen
SLB Jonathon Cooper Frank Clark
WLB Randy Gregory Nik Bonitto Thomas Incoom
ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad
ILB Alex Singleton Drew Sanders
LCB Patrick Surtain II J'Quan McMillian Fabian Moreau
RCB Damarri Mathis Riley Moss Tremon Smith
NCB Essang Bassey
RS Kareem Jackson/Caden Sterns JL Skinner
LS Justin Simmons Delarrin Turner-Yell
  • Jonathan Harris is still listed as the starter opposite of Zach Allen after having a strong offseason. Matt Henningsen and Elijah Garcia are the backups.
  • Probably the biggest takeaway from this depth chart release is Jonathon Cooper being listed as a starter over veteran Frank Clark. He has had a strong camp and preseason and has earned the right to start. We should see a healthy rotation between these four edge rushers during the season.
  • Essang Bassey is listed as the starting slot corner and will likely be in that role until veteran K’Waun Williams returns. He is coming off a preseason where he had 3 total interceptions. Hopefully, that trend continues into the regular season.
  • Veteran safety Kareem Jackson and safety Caden Sterns are listed as your starting safeties. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he has packages for both safeties so we could see a lot of three-safety looks this season.

Special Teams notes

  • Rookie receiver/kick returner Marvin Mims is listed as your starting kick and punt returner. Fellow rookie Jaleel McLaughlin is listed as the backup kick returner while corner Tremon Smith is listed as the backup punt returner.

In This Stream

2023: Raiders at Broncos, Week 1 - Everything we know

View all 17 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...