Broncos release their official depth chart for week one of the regular season

With week one of the 2023 regular season officially here, the Denver Broncos released their official depth chart ahead of their week one matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

#Broncos released their official depth chart ahead of their week one matchup vs. the #Raiders pic.twitter.com/R3w2DU8oJR — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 6, 2023

Overall there are very few surprises and looks as you expected, but still, there are a few things that stand out. We’ll give you an in-depth look at the Broncos depth chart as they head toward week one of the regular season.

Broncos offense Position Player Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player Player WR Jerry Jeudy Marvin Mims Jr. LT Garett Bolles Cam Fleming LG Ben Powers Quinn Bailey C Lloyd Cushenberry Luke Wattenberg RG Quinn Meinerz Quinn Bailey RT Mike McGlinchey Cam Fleming TE Adam Trautman Greg Dulcich Chris Manhertz Nate Adkins WR Courtland Sutton Brandon Johnson RB Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Jaleel McLaughlin FB Michael Burton QB Russell Wilson Jarrett Stidham

Notes

Broncos currently have four wide receivers on the 53-man roster and only three of them are healthy. Look for them to promote at least one receiver off the practice squad. Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims, and second-year receiver Brandon Johnson will be your starters.

Veteran Cam Fleming is your swing tackle while Quinn Bailey is listed as the top backup at both guard positions. Second-year lineman Luke Wattenberg is your backup center while rookie Alex Forsyth is your third-string center and likely a gameday inactive come Sunday.

Former Saints tight end Adam Trautman is still listed as your starter but I think we will see all four of the tight ends see snaps this Sunday.

Undrafted rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin is your third-string running back but we should see him on the field this Sunday vs. the Raiders.

Broncos Defense Position Player Player Player Player Player Player Position Player Player Player Player Player Player DE Zach Allen Elijah Garcia DT D.J. Jones Mike Purcell DE Jonathan Harris Matt Henningsen SLB Jonathon Cooper Frank Clark WLB Randy Gregory Nik Bonitto Thomas Incoom ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad ILB Alex Singleton Drew Sanders LCB Patrick Surtain II J'Quan McMillian Fabian Moreau RCB Damarri Mathis Riley Moss Tremon Smith NCB Essang Bassey RS Kareem Jackson/Caden Sterns JL Skinner LS Justin Simmons Delarrin Turner-Yell

Jonathan Harris is still listed as the starter opposite of Zach Allen after having a strong offseason. Matt Henningsen and Elijah Garcia are the backups.

Probably the biggest takeaway from this depth chart release is Jonathon Cooper being listed as a starter over veteran Frank Clark. He has had a strong camp and preseason and has earned the right to start. We should see a healthy rotation between these four edge rushers during the season.

Essang Bassey is listed as the starting slot corner and will likely be in that role until veteran K’Waun Williams returns. He is coming off a preseason where he had 3 total interceptions. Hopefully, that trend continues into the regular season.

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson and safety Caden Sterns are listed as your starting safeties. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he has packages for both safeties so we could see a lot of three-safety looks this season.

Special Teams notes