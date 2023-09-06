Broncos announced that 6 players have been voted as team captains

The Denver Broncos announced that veteran safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons, quarterback Russell Wilson, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, and punter Riley Dixon have been named team captains.

The team voted on these captains and came away with these six players as their choices.

Our 2023 Captains, as voted on by the team. pic.twitter.com/gcsyCHx4lg — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 6, 2023

The Captains

Safety - Kareem Jackson

Jackson is a 35-year-old player who is entering his 14th year in the league and his 5th season with the Broncos. He has been one of the leaders of this Broncos defense for a few years now and will continue to be that this year. He is a respected veteran and locker-room leader who still performs on the field while also serving as a mentor for the younger players on the roster.

Safety - Justin Simmons

You could argue that Simmons is the face of the Broncos team. He is arguably the best safety in the league, a locker room leader, an ambassador for the team off the field, and does multiple off-the-field charities for the community as well.

Like Jackson, he is a respected veteran player and locker room leader who is the type of person you want as the face of your franchise and leader of your defense. He does it the right away and is a perfect example for the younger players on this roster.

Quarterback - Russell Wilson

The quarterback is often voted captain but Russell Wilson is deserving of that title. He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, has appeared in two Super Bowls, and is a multi-time Pro Bowl quarterback. He is coming off a poor season but he is the leader of the Broncos offense and is the Broncos' most recognizable player.

The team needs Wilson to be a leader on and off the field for them and help lead this team back into the postseason and back to their winning ways.

Wide Receiver - Courtland Sutton

The Broncos veteran wide receiver was named captain by the players. He is the longest-tenured skill position player in the locker room and obviously well-respected by his teammates.

Sutton is the leader of that young receiving room and now will take a bigger role as a team captain. The team needs him to perform on the field and help this offense bounce back after a rough season while also being a leader and mentor in the locker room.

Right Tackle - Mike McGlinchey

The former San Francisco 49ers right tackle signed a big deal with the Broncos in the offseason and has already been voted captain. There are more tenured players along that offensive line who could have been voted captain, but the team decided to go with McGlinchey.

He is a veteran player who has been to the Super Bowl and has made it deep in the playoffs during his time with the 49ers. He has been on winning teams and knows how to do things the right away. The Broncos paid him a ton of money for what he can do on the field but they’re also getting a well-respected player in the locker room who has quickly emerged as a team leader.

Punter - Riley Dixon

The veteran punter returned to the Broncos this offseason as a free agent and has now earned the right to be voted captain.

Dixon makes sense because the special teams unit has seen a ton of change this offseason. Longtime kicker Brandon McManus was released and the team traded for kicker Wil Lutz just last week. So, Dixon was the clear choice for team captain since he has been around the team the longest. Now, he can be a leader in that locker room while also booming punts and changing field position during games.