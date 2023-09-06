Broncos vs. Raiders Week 1 practice participation report: Wednesday

The first practice participation report of the season has arrived. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders both have relatively short injury lists to report as it typical of Week 1 in the NFL.

The biggest news coming out of this first report is the progress wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has made coming back from that hamstring injury during the preseason. He didn’t do much at practice today, but did enough to be listed as a limited participant. He ran a few routes during the media viewing period, but not many. That is still big progress in his rehab. According to James Palmer from NFL Network, there is a chance he might play this week. I would consider it a small chance, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Then, of course, there is Josh McDaniels and the dysfunctional Raiders franchise. As we covered this week, Raiders’ defensive end Chandler Jones went on a rampage on social media over his treatment by McD and the Raiders general manager, so I am sure that is bringing a lot of distraction to that team this week. You just have to sit back and laugh at this point.

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE NIR-Personal DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED Chris Manhertz TE Chest LIMITED Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED

Raiders injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandon Facyson CB Shin DNP Chandler Jones DE NIR-Personal DNP DeAndre Carter WR Knee LIMITED