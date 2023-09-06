 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Raiders Week 1 practice participation report: Wednesday

Surprising to see Jerry Jeudy back in a limited way just a few weeks after tweaking his hamstring. Good progress for him!

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

The first practice participation report of the season has arrived. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders both have relatively short injury lists to report as it typical of Week 1 in the NFL.

The biggest news coming out of this first report is the progress wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has made coming back from that hamstring injury during the preseason. He didn’t do much at practice today, but did enough to be listed as a limited participant. He ran a few routes during the media viewing period, but not many. That is still big progress in his rehab. According to James Palmer from NFL Network, there is a chance he might play this week. I would consider it a small chance, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Then, of course, there is Josh McDaniels and the dysfunctional Raiders franchise. As we covered this week, Raiders’ defensive end Chandler Jones went on a rampage on social media over his treatment by McD and the Raiders general manager, so I am sure that is bringing a lot of distraction to that team this week. You just have to sit back and laugh at this point.

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE NIR-Personal DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED
Chris Manhertz TE Chest LIMITED
Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED

Raiders injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brandon Facyson CB Shin DNP
Chandler Jones DE NIR-Personal DNP
DeAndre Carter WR Knee LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

