4 Raiders-Broncos props bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

When it comes to sports betting, prop bets are fast becoming one of the most popular for bettors.

Props, or proposition bets, are when you bet on a specific thing happening in a game. Like on Sunday between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. It has nothing to do with the total or the outcome, just one particular event you think will happen. Bettors can also add props and build a same-game parlay. Those are much riskier since every prop must hit for the bet to win.

Eventually, prop bets will overtake sides and totals when it comes to NFL betting. The main reason for that is fantasy football. Fantasy players are fast realizing the research they use for their fantasy teams can result in a faster payout thanks to props. One piece of advice: Shop for value. Meaning the odds for the specific event you’re looking to place a bet on. Regardless of how much you bet, you want to find value.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best when it comes to prop bets. Keep in mind that the sportsbook doesn’t usually have its full allotment of prop bets available until Friday.

For now, here are the best prop bets for Sunday’s Broncos season opener.

First Broncos touchdown

Touchdown scorers are one of the most popular when it comes to prop bets. Whether an anytime or first/last TD scorer, you find out your bet before the game is over.

For Sunday’s game, Broncos running back Samaje Perine as the first Denver TD is at +1,000. As always when it comes to gambling, there’s a bit of a risk, so listen to your gut.

Broncos defense/special teams anytime TD

The main reason for thinking this prop will hit is because of the Raiders quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is prone to bad decisions when pressured – look at last season’s game in Denver when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. Right now, DraftKings has the Broncos defense/special teams to score a touchdown at +700.

Davante Adams 75+ receiving yards

If you look at DraftKings, it has Adams receiving yards total at over/under 70.5. However, both are listed at -115.

If you scroll down just a little bit, you’ll see Adams’ alt receiving yards where 75+ is at +110. That’s a difference of five yards, but the value is so much better.

And while Pat Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL, he’s struggled against Adams, especially last season. Even though Jimmy G is the Las Vegas quarterback now, Adams getting over 75 yards seems likely.

Russell Wilson 250+ passing yards

My belief in this bet hitting is more about Sean Payton. I also think Wilson will be better than last season, and he’ll show that on Sunday.

In the second game against the Raiders last season, Wilson finished with 247 yards passing. I think he goes over the 250-yard mark on Sunday against a not-very-good Raiders defense.

As a friendly reminder: Bet with your head, not over it.