NFL picks for Week 1 of the 2023 season

Welcome back to another season of NFL picks challenges. There will be five of us this year competing. Joining me are Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, Ian St. Clair, Adam Malnati, and Christopher Hart. I look forward to dunking on all of them all season long, so stay tuned!

We’re also doing the MHR community challenge again, so scroll down to the bottom to get involved there for more pick’em action. Ya’ll better pick the Denver Broncos this week too!

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 1 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’re back for another season of MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em. If you played last year, Yahoo allowed me to send out an invite to return. Looking forward to seeing everyone back and maybe even a lot more joining up. If Immatriny2score rejoins, they’ll be the one to beat as the defending champion.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 46001

Password: PaytonWins

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!