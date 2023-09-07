Thursday Night Football Week 1: Lions at Chiefs - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick the 2023 regular season off by hosting the up-and-coming Detroit Lions. Both offenses have the ability for big plays and high scores, so this could be one of the more exciting opening day games we’ve had in recent years. It would be fun to watch a 51-48 style shootout here tonight.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will air on NBC.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I actually really like how the Lions theoretically matchup with the Chiefs here. To beat Patrick Mahomes you often have to outrun and outscore him and the Lions have the personnel to do that, but I will play it safe and call for a Chiefs win here. Chiefs 41, Lions 38.