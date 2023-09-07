Broncos vs. Raiders TV broadcast map for Week 1

If you are seeing GREEN in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Raiders game on your local CBS affiliate. As has been the case for years now, Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week.

Fortunately, if you live in most places consider ‘Broncos Country’ you will likely have the Broncos home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Josh McDaniels led his club to six wins in 2022 and two of those came against the Nathaniel Hackett-led Broncos. New head coach Sean Payton can set the tone for the beginning of the season that things are definitely different in 2023 with a win in Week 1 against their long-time AFC West rival.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, and Jay Feely announcing. You can also check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.