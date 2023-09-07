Jerry Jeudy practices again and will be back ‘sooner rather than later’ according to OC Joe Lombardi

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy practiced again today after putting in a limited practice on Wednesday. The talented wide receiver is coming off a hamstring injury that many expected to sideline him for multiple weeks into the season. However, his practice participation so far this week is encouraging and may even open the door for him to play in week one vs. the Raiders.

Klis tweeted out that Jeudy looked good during the media viewing period today which is encouraging to hear and potentially keeps the door open for him to play this Sunday vs. the Raiders.

TE Greg Dulcich was back at practice today. Jerry Jeudy practiced again today. Looked pretty good during media viewing. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 7, 2023

After practice, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was asked about Jeudy and he told reporters that Jeudy is expected to return “sooner rather than later” from his injury. Jeudy himself echoed these remarks by telling reporters that he hopes to play this week vs. the Raiders and that he also expects that he will return “sooner rather than later.”

These are encouraging updates since hamstring injuries can often linger, but it appears that Jeudy has been able to practice at least on a limited basis for two practices in a row. He wants to play this weekend and the door remains open for him to return this Sunday, but we shall see how he progresses throughout the remaining days before Sunday’s game.

If Jeudy can put in a full practice tomorrow, we could be on the optimistic side of questionable where he will be a game-time decision, but will likely be on the field. If he has another limited practice, he would be a true game-time decision and on the wrong side of the questionable label.

If the Broncos can get Jeudy back for this game, it would be a huge boost for their offense. He is their best and most electric receiver who ended the 2022 NFL season on a strong note and is expected to carry that over into this upcoming season. The team just needs him healthy and recovered from this hamstring injury. If they rush him back and he aggravates it and is sidelined for weeks to a month because of it, that would be a bad look.

At the end of the day, it is encouraging to see Jeudy progressing quickly and hopefully, he can continue to practice without any setbacks and play this Sunday vs. the Raiders.