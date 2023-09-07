Broncos vs. Raiders Week 1 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos had a few setbacks in training camp when it came to injuries, but they are getting some positive progress in one area with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy apparently closer to coming back than you think. Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said that Jeudy will be back sooner rather than later and that sentiment was later echoed by Jeudy himself in the locker room.

While its not clear he’ll be good to go by Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, it sure seems to point towards a Week 2 debut. Denver also got tight end Greg Dulcich back onto the practice field on Thursday.

As for the Raiders, nothing has changed. Josh McDaniels is still a terrible head coach and he has locker room issues. It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing Chandler Jones on the field on Sunday and that should be good for the Broncos’ offensive line.

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE NIR-Personal DNP FULL Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Chris Manhertz TE Chest LIMITED FULL Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED

Raiders injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandon Facyson CB Shin DNP DNP Chandler Jones DE NIR-Personal DNP DNP DeAndre Carter WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED