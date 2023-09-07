 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Raiders Week 1 practice participation report: Thursday

Maybe we actually see Jerry Jeudy in Week 1? There seems to be momentum building for him to play against the Las Vegas Raiders, but I still think he’ll return after this first game.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos practice at Centura Health Training Center Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos had a few setbacks in training camp when it came to injuries, but they are getting some positive progress in one area with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy apparently closer to coming back than you think. Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said that Jeudy will be back sooner rather than later and that sentiment was later echoed by Jeudy himself in the locker room.

While its not clear he’ll be good to go by Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, it sure seems to point towards a Week 2 debut. Denver also got tight end Greg Dulcich back onto the practice field on Thursday.

As for the Raiders, nothing has changed. Josh McDaniels is still a terrible head coach and he has locker room issues. It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing Chandler Jones on the field on Sunday and that should be good for the Broncos’ offensive line.

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Dulcich TE NIR-Personal DNP FULL
Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Chris Manhertz TE Chest LIMITED FULL
Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED

Raiders injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brandon Facyson CB Shin DNP DNP
Chandler Jones DE NIR-Personal DNP DNP
DeAndre Carter WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

