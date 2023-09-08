Broncos vs. Raiders Week 1 practice participation report: Friday

The final practice report is out for Week 1 for both the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. Nothing much changed for the Raiders, but Denver did have a late addition on Friday that will raise a few eyebrows. Cornerback Pat Surtain II was limited in practice with an ankle injury just two days before he is set to shadow Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was asked if Surtain would shadow Adams on Sunday and he kind of gave a non-answer that suggested, to me anyway, that the answer is yes.

“You have a plan to get those guys stopped,” Joseph said on Thursday. “If you don’t stop their best people, you won’t win the game. That’s always first on our docket when we game plan versus teams. We’ll see how it works on Sunday, but we will have a plan to stop their best people.”

Surtain’s game status is unaffected, so he will play. Just hoping he is 100% for this one. Jerry Jeudy though practiced again in a limited capacity today and is questionable for Week 1. I still think we’ll see him make a glorious return next week, but its still good that it is looking like he’ll be back much sooner than any of us expected.

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE NIR-Personal DNP FULL FULL -- Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Chris Manhertz TE Chest LIMITED FULL FULL -- Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Pat Surtain II CB Ankle -- -- LIMITED --

Raiders injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandon Facyson CB Shin DNP DNP DNP OUT Chandler Jones DE NIR-Personal DNP DNP DNP OUT DeAndre Carter WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE