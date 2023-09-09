AFC West watch: Chargers open the season at home against Miami

The last time we saw Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers they had an epic, historic choke job in the playoffs.

In the AFC Wild Card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Herbert and the Chargers had a 27-point lead. Only to lose it and the game, 31-30. It was the third-largest comeback allowed in NFL history.

Now LA opens the 2023 season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Since the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the season with a loss to the Detroit Lions, and the Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders, the AFC West Watch is fairly simple this week.

Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m., CBS

The biggest difference for the Chargers in 2023 is the new offensive coordinator.

Kellen Moore, who was the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2019-22, now leads Herbert and the LA offense.

Since it doesn’t take much to create hype around the Chargers, this has national pundits in tizzy. There is some merit to Moore and Herbert, but they face a tough matchup in the Dolphins defense.

Miami now has Vic Fangio as its defensive coordinator, and he’s one of the best in football.

There’s also the Dolphins offense led my Mike McDaniel facing the LA defense.

Needless to say, there are intriguing matchups in Sunday’s game.