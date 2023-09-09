Sean Payton is anxious to see what he has in the 2023 Broncos

The Denver Broncos will play their first game under new head coach Sean Payton on Sunday and its a big one facing their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Payton was asked earlier this week if he draws parallels between this 2023 Broncos squad and his 2006 New Orleans Saints squad when he evaluating the team and he admitted to some anxiousness to see what he’s got here with this team.

“I would always say, the first quarter of the season, you’re in a sprint to improve and make corrections.”

“It’s not uncommon when the season starts—you’re anxious to see what you have,” Payton said this week. “You haven’t played a full game with your starters. You’ve been in the preseason. There’s a handful of guys that are new here—coaches and players. I would always say, the first quarter of the season, you’re in a sprint to improve and make corrections.”

He went on to talk about the importance of keeping the game fast for players. The balance between making sure they key in on their responsibilities and focus without causing them to play slower.

“We’re trying throughout this week to hit on everything that can come up with the younger players,” Payton continued. “Ball security is different than the colleges they played at. How the ball is attacked defensively here is much more aggressive. We’re trying to hit on some of these things that over time, you’ve seen from experience, so that it’s not a traumatic event that’s forcing us to. It’s a game with mistakes. It’s not without mistakes, but it’s important for us to have a clean plan where guys are playing fast. Those are things that I draw on as you get ready to start a season with a new team.”

“It’s a game with mistakes. It’s not without mistakes, but it’s important for us to have a clean plan where guys are playing fast.”

The first quarter of the season will likely have a lot of adjustment. Just like last season, when Nathaniel Hackett ended up looking like a bumbling buffoon of a head coach, he was just dealing with the normal first quarter of the season growing pains with a new coaching staff and new players. Sean Payton will face similar issues, but it won’t be magnified as much because he’ll know how to correct or adjust to resolve them.

Crazy how fine of a line there is between success and failure in the NFL.

Horse Tracks

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Week 1

In the team’s first test, Denver will aim to snap a skid against its division rival and start the 2023 campaign with a victory.

Memorable moments from the Broncos' season openers through the years

Re-live some of the biggest games in Broncos history as we highlight more than a dozen Week 1 wins that left a lasting impact on the franchise.

Job No. 1 for Broncos: Stop Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby haș wreaked havoc on the Broncos over the course of his career. Joe Lombardi knows that has to change.

A key Broncos first-teamer is questionable for Week 1

Jerry Jeudy is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury after practicing on a limited basis throughout the week.

Broncos Bolles, McGlinchey excited for Maxx Crosby challenge

Garett Bolles says he looks forward to the challenge that is Maxx Crosby.

The Denver Broncos are the NFL's most interesting team in 2023

The Denver Broncos seem like a team that could either bottom out or compete for a division title in 2023. They are the NFL's most interesting team this year.

Raiders-Broncos Week 1 preview: Injuries, news, score, odds and more

All the coverage leading up to the Las Vegas Raiders’ season opener at the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season