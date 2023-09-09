Ultimate Fan: This time the Broncos will have an answer for the Raiders’ attack

Broncos Country, it’s here. Week 1. And it’s not just any other game, no matter what players and coaches may say.

It’s a redemption year for the Broncos and a rivalry game to boot. That automatically puts the hype level at 11.

And to start off this ultimate fan series with a bang is Dudabronco who no doubt understands the weight of this game.

Week 1: Raiders at Broncos

MHR - Welcome back to the regular season! You have both the easiest and toughest game to predict since there’s nothing to base it on but also…nothing to base it on ;) So what are your hopes for this game?

DudaBronco#1: My hopes and thoughts on this new season are that the Broncos have to start fast this game at home against the Raiders. It’s a winnable game. Their running back Josh Jacobs is a good back who has been terrorizing the Broncos for seven years. I think the Broncos can control Jacobs because he didn’t participate in any of the Raiders offseason activities. I also think Sean Payton has a game plan to try and control Maxx Crosby.

MHR - After months of having Sean Payton in the building and so much media attention on him, it’s a little weird to think he’s hasn’t actually coached a regular season game for us yet. What did you think when he was hired and do you believe he’s the guy to right the ship for this team? Why/why?

DudaBronco#1: When the Broncos hired Sean Payton this offseason I knew in my heart it was a great hire. To me there’s no one better person to right the ship. Even Russell Wilson was banging the table for Sean to come and coach the Broncos.

MHR - Along those lines, are you buying or selling the prediction that Sean Payton will be able to get Russell Wilson back to being an elite QB? And even if Wilson isn’t “elite” do you trust Payton to run an offense that makes Wilson successful?

DudaBronco#1: Yes I do trust Sean Payton to get Russell Wilson back at that elite QB level he once was. I know Russell has a chip on his shoulder. And with the offense by Sean Payton, I believe Russell can be successful.

MHR - A few months ago, the Broncos’ wide receiver room was looking extremely threatening, with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Marvin Mims Jr. With Patrick out for the season and Jeudy suffering a hamstring pull, are you concerned about the WR core?

DudaBronco#1: No I’m not worried about the receiving core. Sean Payton knows how to use the players he has. He might use a lot of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide recievers) or maybe even 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends, one wide receiver).

MHR - Where the wide receivers have dwindled, the tight ends have seemingly tripled with multiple TEs on the roster. Who is your favorite and do you see this group being a major part of the Broncos offense finally?

DudaBronco#1: I have two favorite TEs - Greg Dulich and Adam Trautman. Trautman can also catch the ball well in addition to his blocking ability. And I do see this group of TEs playing a big part this season because of the injuries to the wide receiver core.

MHR - Javonte Williams is back but joining him is a totally different crew. How do you like the rushing attack with WIlliams, Samaje Perine and UDFA Jaleel McLaughlin leading the charge. Could it be two or three-headed monster?

DudaBronco#1: Im gad to see Javonte back and I love this RB core. Samaje Perine is simular to Javonte as a power back, and you also have Jaleel McLaughlin who is your speed back and can catch the ball out of the backfield.

MHR - The success of this offense begins and ends with the offensive line. Will they be enough to stop Maxx Crosby from wreaking havoc?

DudaBronco#1: I think the offensive line will be ready for Maxx Crosby. I think the Broncos will use a running back or tight end to chip him. And remember, the Broncos signed Chris Manhertz, who is like another offensive lineman.

MHR - The one constant in Denver the last seven seasons has been a strong defense - even with four different coordinators. Vance Joseph typically likes an aggressive pass rush from a lot of different defenders. What do you anticipate this weekend against Jimmy G from VJ?

DudaBronco#1: I anticipate the Broncos pass rush will be furious and wreak a lot of havac.

MHR - Which defensive position group has you most excited? Most concerned? And why?

DudaBronco#1: I’m excited to see The Broncos D-line and most concerned about the linebacker position and how VJ will use Drew Sanders.

MHR - Josh Jacobs is a serious problem. Can this Broncos D keep him from getting another 200-yard game on them?

DudaBronco#1: I think they can. When VJ was in Arizona, his defense held Josh Jacobs to 3.5 yards per carry, so I think this D will be able to hold him to much fewer yards this game.

MHR - If you’re betting on Patrick Surtain or Davante Adams, who you got?

DudaBronco#1? I got Patrick Surtain, of course.

MHR - What do you expect from Mile High fans on Sunday? Is the hype real?

DudaBronco#1: I think they will be very loud and ready for this new era in Broncos Football.

MHR - Which ONE player has to be an MVP on Sunday for this game to end with a check in the W column?

DudaBronco#1: I think it has to be Russell Wilson.

Predictions

Stats for RUSSELL WILSON? 35 of 45 3 TDS and 1 rushing TD Stats for each Broncos RB? Javonte, 15 carries for 90 yards and 1 TD; Samaje 13 rushes for 80 yards and 5 catches for 50 receiving yards and 1 TD Number of yards receiving/TDs for the receivers? Courtland Sutton, 70 receiving yds and 2 TDs; Marvin Mims, 100 receiving yards, 1 TD; Brandon Johnson, 80 receiving yards. Longest FG for Lutz? 55 yds Number of sacks to Jimmy Garoppolo? 7 Broncos player with the most tackles? Alex Singleton Who gets the first sack of the game for the Broncos? Jonathan Cooper Who gets the most sacks? Randy Gregory How many INTs/FF/FR for the Raiders D? 0 / 0 / 0 How many INTs/FF/FR for the Broncos D? 3 INTs How many penalties between the two teams? 7 How many Broncos fans will be wearing Sean Payton visors to the game? Every Broncos fan in the stadium Final Score? Broncos 35, Raiders 14

Favorite Broncos win ever? Super Bowl 50 Favorite Peyton Manning win? Peyton’s 24 points against the Chargers Favorite John Elway win? The Drive Favorite win over the Raiders? Peyton 11/9/2014 Team you love to beat the most in the AFC West? Raiders Coach you despise most in the NFL? Andy Reid Team you hate to lose to the most in the rest of the AFC (outside AFC West)? Cleveland Browns NFC team you could cheer for in the Super Bowl? NY Gaints NFC team you’d want to face more than any other in the Super Bowl? Dallas Cowboys Toughest game on the schedule? Week 6, Broncos @ Chiefs Favorite Broncos player on the current roster? Patrick Surtain Favorite Broncos player of all time not named John Elway? Terrell Davis Favorite Broncos Hall-of-Famer? Steve Atwater Favorite new guy/rookie on the team? Jaleel mclaughlin Food/Snack you have to eat on game day? Wings Favorite game analyst/commentator? Ryan Harris If YOU were giving a tour of the Ring of Fame at Mile High, which players would you make sure to highlight in your talk? Randy Gradishar Give me one word to describe your hope for this season? Estatic

How did you become a Broncos fan?

I became a Broncos fan the first time I saw John Elway the Drive.