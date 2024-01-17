The Broncos have 3 major problems to solve for 2024

Buckle-up, Broncos Country. This offseason is likely to bring significant change to this Broncos team as well it should.

Year 2 of the Sean Payton era is underway and he has 3 major problems to solve:

Who’s the quarterback of the future for the Broncos?

Russell Wilson has done an admiral job of trying to help the Broncos win, but he’s obviously not the solution to any problem the future of the Broncos holds at quarterback. Payton will have to maneuver trading or releasing him to find the answer for the future of the position.

The Broncos may need to trade up to get the right player. Many teams require an upgrade at quarterback and the Broncos likely won’t be able to sit tight at pick #12.

What needs to be done to fix the running game - new backs or improved line?

My honest answer is that both issues exist for the Broncos. The talent at running back on the current roster is lacking. We got to see Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Samaje Perine all season long and none of them looked like players with starting-caliber talent. I do think McLaughlin and Perin are talented depth running backs. But the Broncos can and should be looking to get more talented running backs on the roster for 2024.

The line isn’t without its faults as well. After bringing in Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in 2023, both signings honestly underwhelmed. The crazy thing is that neither of them are candidates for an upgrade. They both will need to improve to help this Broncos offense begin to hum in 2024. Do look for a possible change at center with Lloyd Cushenberry being an unrestricted free agent.

How will this defense find a front seven capable of creating pressure and stopping the run?

I honestly don’t know where to start with the defensive front seven. Actually, I do. Keep Zach Allen. Everyone else on the starting roster for this defensive front is a very real option to be upgraded.

The Broncos pass rush was at best ineffective all season long. They ranked 20th in the league at sack percentage and I challenge you to find a team with a worse run defense than the Broncos.

There aren’t enough draft picks to solve all of these problems. Look for some value free agents to be brought in to help shore up the front this off-season.

