2024 NFL Draft: Broncos mock draft roundup

It’s that time of year again. The offseason is officially here and now we start looking towards how the Broncos can improve their team and get themselves back into the postseason. For the first time in two years, the Broncos have a first-round pick which opens up some conversation and debates that we could not have the prior two offseasons.

It’s still very early, but the mock drafts are coming in fast and furious now that we have hit the offseason. I will look through all the notable ones available and updated and give you who they believe or think the Denver Broncos will select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

There won’t be a consensus CB1, but Arnold has the best package of traits — and I know several NFL scouts who feel the same way. Though he’s not the most disciplined corner in the draft, Arnold is a top-tier athlete with outstanding competitiveness and ball production (17 passes defended and five interceptions in 2023).

The Broncos will work to get out of the Russell Wilson contract in the offseason given Sean Payton benched him late in the season and should be looking for his own QB solution going forward. Nix is an ideal prospect for Payton’s system with his arm, athleticism and accurate execution based on his experience.

Terrion Arnold was a redshirt sophomore in 2023 and earned first-team All-America from Associated Press voters. He projected over the past several weeks as a first-round pick, which would guarantee him at least $12 million. Many mock drafts, including this one, have predicted Arnold will be taken within the first 15 picks. After this month’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan, Arnold raised speculation about a potential return to Alabama when he said, “We’ve got unfinished business.” However, despite a viral social media graphic stating he would return, Arnold never specifically said he would come back in 2024.

A cornerback tandem of Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold would be exciting. I like that both came out of the same Alabama program, which means Surtain will be able to speak Arnold’s language when aiding his transition to the NFL.

It sounds like Jerry Jeudy will be traded in the offseason. Courtland Sutton is having a good year, but he’s not a No. 1 receiver. Brian Thomas Jr. is a huge receiver with great athleticism and upside.

Jer’Zhan Newton has some of the most impressive tape of any defender in the class and, having played on the end of many three-man lines, might be a good fit in Denver. The team ranked 29th in defensive yards, 30th in rushing yards allowed and last in yards per attempt allowed, so help is needed. Bringing in a disruptor to play opposite Zach Allen could give them a solid foundation for the future at the five-technique spots.

The Denver Broncos had a historically bad start to the year on the defense. Even after improving in the season’s second half, adding pass-rush help is a must to get better next season. Laiatu Latu is my top-ranked edge, with medicals being one of the few concerns in his evaluation.

It’s been eight years since the Broncos made the playoffs. They are coming off the embarrassment of the Russell Wilson deal, which could wind up looking like this era’s version of the Herschel Walker deal, with how lopsided it feels. They need a safe pick and Newton would upgrade the team’s front seven.

One of my favorite prospect-team pairings in the first round, Jer’Zhan Newton stays with Denver in version 2. The big, strong, quick defensive tackle was ultra-productive in college and should generate an interior pass rush.

With Russell Wilson on his way out, Denver needs a quarterback. You don’t need a herculean type of athlete to lead an offense and Bo Nix is one of the most cerebral, mature, and efficient signal-callers available. He remains underappreciated in this QB class.