Broncos Offensive Line Grades: Quinn Meinerz

Personally, I don’t believe there is another player in the league this year that got snubbed harder from the Pro Bowl, players All-Pro, or AP All-Pro than Quinn Meinerz did. Meinerz was the definition of consistent, and consistently good he was from Week 1 through Week 18.

Let’s take a look at the generals and the specifics of his season as we take a look back at the 2023-24 season.

Preseason expectations

Coming into the year, we all knew Quinn Meinerz as a physical presence on the offensive line and someone who we could depend on in the running game. But, he was still a little rough around the edges, and that is expected out of a DIII player who only had two years of experience.

I thought that he was going to fit in well with the rest of the offensive line, even with two new players coming in. Opposite his side was going to be a veteran guard who is touted as one of the best run-blockers in the league. And right next to him was going to be a veteran offensive tackle who is respected for his abilities and brings a lot of knowledge to the line. This seems like it would make for a situation where he can continue to grow and serve as a strong contributor among the line.

I was expecting another season of growth and development and for Meinerz to take the next step as a starter who will, at least, play out his rookie contract with the team.

Regular season reactions

My word, I did not give Meinerz enough credit heading into the season given what he showed all of us.

I was expecting him to be a really good role player who would fit in well with the rest of the line. He failed to do that. Instead, he took over as the best lineman that the Denver Broncos have. Better than the tackle they brought in on a $87.5 million contract. Better than the veteran guard they brought in on a $51.5 million contract. Better than the former first-round draft pick who has been playing for seven years and is currently on a $68 million contract.

No player played with more heart this year. No player played with more courage this year. And maybe most importantly, no player played with more aggression this year. Quinn Meinerz has turned into one of the best linemen in the league. He should be named with the top guys like Jason Kelce, Joe Thuney, and Zack Martin.

What I love most about Meinerz is how he can mix his strong fundamentals with his aggressiveness and raw power. Those things essentially make for the ideal interior offensive lineman. His footwork is solid. His hand placement is solid. His body positioning is solid as well. He can make good reads when it comes to picking up second-level defenders.

Meinerz running this linebacker off of the screen was nearly comical.

Quinn Meinerz showing off a proper run fit on a linebacker



Lowers his pad level before contact, doesn't lunge, perfect hand placement, and he drives with his base underneath him#NFL #BroncosCountry #Oline pic.twitter.com/nAvukKZZdq — Winning the Trenches (@winningtrenches) December 1, 2023

I think the only place that he is lacking is in the passing game. There were many examples throughout the season where he could get beat, surprisingly, by the bull rush or by the bull-pull. That is what is preventing him from being a complete lineman at the moment. And by that, I don’t mean that he is bad in the passing game. He is a good pass blocker, but you’re always pushing to be great, of course.

This, however, was an incredible block.

Quinn Meinerz putting Maxx Crosby in the dirt with authority. pic.twitter.com/O7pNsuIIOE — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) January 11, 2024

Final grade

Quinn Meinerz was always my favorite lineman to review film on this year. He is an exciting force up front and continually bullies defensive linemen and linebackers. It’s hard not to see him becoming one of the best-paid interior offensive linemen in the league. And he deserves a large contract extension.

Pass blocking: B

Run blocking: A

Overall grade: A-