Broncos met with UTSA wide receiver Joshua Cephus at Hula Bowl

Good morning, Broncos Country.

While fans of some teams are gearing up for this week’s Divisional Playoffs games, fans of the Denver Broncos are focusing on the future. That means pontificating about what moves the team will make in free agency as well as the 2024 NFL Draft.

As I’ve wrote before, I’d expect some major changes to the Broncos’ wide receiver room next season. With the collegiate all-star game circuit well underway, scouts and representatives from the franchise are already looking at prospects to help upgrade their receiving corps. According to Bleacher Report NFL and College Football Analyst Ryan Fowler, the Broncos were one of a handful of teams who met and showed interest in University of Texas—San Antonio wide receiver Josh Cephus.

UTSA WR Josh Cephus was a popular name at Hula the last few days. He met with the Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Commanders, Chargers, Saints, Chiefs and Broncos among others, per source.



6’3” wideout totaled 2,136 yds & 16 TDs the last two campaigns. High athletic profile. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 16, 2024

At 6’3” and 195 pounds, Cephus has great size for the position and is expected to run around 4.5 in the forty-yard dash. As of now, we don’t know what the future holds for Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, but it seems obvious the Broncos will be taking a close look at big-bodied wideouts throughout the pre-draft process. With that in mind, the interest in Cephus makes sense.

In five years with the Roadrunners, he amassed 313 catches for 3,655 yards and 28 touchdowns. This past season Cephus saved his best for last and impressed with 89 catches for 1,1151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has the ability to play inside and out and scores high marks for his physicality as a blocker in the run game.

When the ball comes his way, he definitely makes the most of his opportunities. Over the past three seasons, UTSA’s quarterback rating when he is target is over 120. Based on what I’ve seen, he appears to be a threat at getting yards after the catch as well. That’s an area receivers struggled with in Denver the past season and would be a welcomed dynamic to their offense.

As of right now, Cephus is projected to be a late-round pick or undrafted free agent mainly due to the wealth of top-tier prospects at the position in this year’s draft. He is clearly talented, but teams will undoubtedly do a deeper dive into some issues off of the football field. Will he continue the trend of wearing orange and blue from college to the pros? We will have to wait and see, but he is one of the first prospects that will hit our draft prospect interest tracker.

As always—thanks for reading. Here are today’s articles for Horse Tracks.

Broncos News & Tidbits

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh on QB J.J. McCarthy: 'He's NFL-Ready'

J.J. McCarthy is officially headed for the NFL and Jim Harbaugh let the Denver Broncos and all NFL teams know how he feels about it.

Broncos should draft QB, not trade for Cowboys' Dak Prescott

The Denver Broncos don't need to trade or sign Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Dallas' playoff pariah. Sean Payton, George Paton need to draft their own version. A cheaper version.

Browns predicted to trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

The Cleveland Browns are expected to attempt to trade a second-round draft pick in 2024 for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Broncos mock draft reaction: Is Terrion Arnold missing piece for Denver defense? - The Athletic

The Broncos could certainly use an upgrade at No. 2 corner, but draft will likely hinge on franchise's moves at quarterback.

Russell Wilson gets lifeline from NFL team as Denver Broncos future uncertain

Russell Wilson could be on the move again this offseason after his situation with the Denver Broncos turned sour.

NFL News & Tidbits

Weighing fifth-year options for 2021 NFL Draft's first-round selections: Who merits further commitment?

Marc Ross examines which first-round selections from the 2021 NFL Draft should have their fifth-year options picked up. Where do Bears QB Justin Fields and Steelers RB Najee Harris stand?

Players offer support for Nick Sirianni as Eagles conduct exit interviews

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expected to present plan to owner Jeffery Lurie before decision on future is made.

RB Index: What's next for Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley? Team fits for top free agent running backs

Maurice Jones-Drew provides team fits for 10 pending free agents at the running back position. Where is the perfect landing spot for Derrick Henry? Could Saquon Barkley play for another NFC East club?

New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo in introduction: I'm 'not trying' to be Bill Belichick

Jerod Mayo was introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots, but made it clear that though he respects his time playing for and coaching under Bill Belichick, he's not trying to be Bill, he's going to be Jerod.