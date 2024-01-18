NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Schedule, How to Watch, Picks

After a completely uncompetitive Wild Card Weekend, I think we’re all hoping to see a little more action in the NFL Divisional Round. There should be some pretty entertaining games this weekend — hopefully — and DraftKings Sportsbook has all the odds.

The Wild Card round was wild and the biggest upsets typically take place in that first round. Now that we’re deeper into the playoffs, the upsets become more rare and the home teams tend to have a much bigger advantage. As you’ll see from my my own predictions, I just don’t see any of the home teams doing down in defeat this weekend.

Related Bet on Divisional Round Playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s preview each game and give our predictions!

Saturday, January 20, 2024

AFC: 2:30 PM MST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

#4 Houston Texans (11-7) at #1 Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

The Houston Texans cinderella turnaround from the number two overall pick last season to two games away from a Super Bowl appears will hit a stone wall called the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. With the best record in football and a very balanced highly ranked offense and defense, the Ravens just have too many weapons to be stopped this early. I don’t think it will be close.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Texans 20

NFC: 6:15 PM MST (FOX, FOX Deportes)

#7 Green Bay Packers (10-8) at #1 San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Speaking of another cinderella season, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers had themselves a nice little run despite many thinking that team wasn’t very good heading into 2023. But they too will run into another stone wall, this one named the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are the most balanced team in the NFL with the 2nd ranked offense, 8th ranked defense, but they also ranked 3rd and 4th in offensive rushing and passing. They are this year’s most complete team and it will show against the Pack.

Prediction: 49ers 38, Packers 23

Sunday, January 21, 2024

NFC: 1:00 PM MST (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

#4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at #3 Detroit Lions (13-5)

In the playoffs, you need a good defense to go far and neither of these teams has a good defense. However, one of these teams has an elite offense and that should help them keep pace with whatever the Bucs throw at them. I’ll take the Detroit Lions here to win their second playoff game since the early 90s, but I don’t know if they’ll run away with it necessarily. There will be some garbage time mania if Baker Mayfield has anything to say about it.

Prediction: Lions 31, Buccaneers 24

NFC: 4:30 PM (CBS, Paramount+)

#3 Kansas City Chiefs (12-6) at #2 Buffalo Bills (12-6)

In the game that I think could go either way and the only game I think the road team could come out victorious in would be this one. It’s hard to believe that this will be Patrick Mahomes’ 16th playoff game and it will be just his first on the road in a hostile environment. That makes me hope it goes really bad for him. I’ll be rooting for the Bills anyway and my prediction will have this game coming down to the wire.

Prediction: Bills 36, Chiefs 34

What are you predictions for the Divisional Round? Share in the comments section below.