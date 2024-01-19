Yesterday it was announced that Davis Webb will be the offensive coordinator for the West team at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. Webb will not only get a up close look at several draft eligible quarterbacks, but the entire offense for the West team. This is a great opportunity for Webb and the Denver Broncos franchise to help aid in their evaluation of players leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.

The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that@Broncos coach Davis Webb (@Davis_Webb5) will be the Offensive Coordinator for the 2024 West team! pic.twitter.com/fsTTUj9mqj — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 18, 2024

While the official teams have not been set, a list of 120 prospects who have accepted their invites has been posted on the National Football League’s official website. Fans of the draft are definitely going to want to check and see who is on the list.

With that in mind, quarterback will obviously be a focal point for Webb and the Broncos throughout the entire draft process. The six quarterbacks who have accepted their invitations are Kedon Slovis of Bringham Young University, Devin Leary of Kentucky, John Rys Plumlee of University of Central Florida, Austin Reed of Western Kentucky, Jack Plummer of Lousiville, and Jordan Travis of Florida State.

However, Travis will not be slated to play as he is still recovering from the devastating injury that ended his tremendous final campaign with the Seminoles. Nevertheless, he will be there to conduct interviews and meet scouts, coaches, and teams from across the league in order to help his draft stock in April.

Where stars shine and legends are made.⭐️



Get ready for the 99th East-West #ShrineBowl as it heads to Frisco, TX!



https://t.co/1IO95fKAyt pic.twitter.com/mkUOGxKfA6 — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) June 5, 2023

This year’s East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on February 1st in Frisco, Texas. It might not get the same media coverage as the Senior Bowl, but it’s just as important of an event and the longest-running collegiate all-star game that has been around for almost 100 years. It’s a great opportunity for players with NFL aspirations to make a name for themselves. Better yet, it’s mission to help the Shriners Hospital for Children is one of the best causes there is. And don’t forget, the event has featured Hall of Famers and top-tier players from all positions—including Broncos legend John Elway.

Are there any names from the links above that catch your eye? Who are you excited to see play over the course of the week? Let us know in the comments section!