Broncos share top takeaways from this past season

It was an almost-winning season in Denver this year, with an 8-9 final record. It wasn’t enough to make the playoffs, but it was enough to show that our team finally has a spark again. After all, we were in the conversation for much longer this year than we have been in...a while.

One of the brighter sparks, after some warmup, turned out to be the defense. They had a hard time getting their feet off the ground but, over the course of the season, DC Vance Joseph really showcased, from my perspective, strong leadership abilities. While VJ’s future with the Broncos is of course uncertain, he certainly won respect in the locker room.

“VJ’s been nothing but outstanding,” Justin Simmons said in an earlier press conference, “We’ll go to war for VJ.”

Simmons — along with linebacker Jonathan Cooper, cornerback Pat Surtain, and safety P.J. Locke — was featured just one of many “top plays” videos being shared around the web:

Wreaking havoc.



Our top takeaways from 2023 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D1fx5NSilW — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 18, 2024

My number one favorite play from 2023 would be this beautiful interception that Patrick Mahomes threw straight to Justin Simmons on 4th and 22 at Mile High Stadium. While great plays can and have happened in games that ended in defeat for us, that matchup in particular translated to our first win in 16 games.

As we continue now with the postseason (watching teams that aren’t ours), let’s backtrack a little and share our favorite plays from the Broncos over the past season. What are yours?

