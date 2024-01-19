Report: Patriots are interviewing Broncos DB’s coach Christian Parker for their defensive coordinator job

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots are interviewing Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

Jerod Mayo is the NFL’s youngest head coach at age 37 and Parker, 32, would be one of the league’s youngest coordinators. A fast riser. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2024

Parker has been the Broncos defensive backs coach since 2021 and has quickly become one of the rising stars on the staff. He has survived three head coaching changes and was interviewed for the Broncos defensive coordinator position last season. He is a future defensive coordinator and may get that opportunity this offseason.

Broncos defensive coordinator who leaned on Parker to learn Vic Fangio’s defense this past season was very complimentary of Parker. He called him “sharp”, and a “star” and that players love playing for him.

“He’s sharp, man. He’s a star, He’s a great partner to work with. As a veteran coach, I’ve coordinated for about seven years now. Speaking with Christian every day and bouncing ideas off him, from what he’s done with Fangio and guys in the past has been fun. We’re making changes and growing off what they did last year. He’s smart, he works his butt off, and his players love playing for him. He’s a star.”

Parker has been credited with the development of the Broncos secondary during his time with the team. Patrick Surtain has turned into one of the top cornerbacks in the league and players like Ja’Quan McMillian, P.J. Locke, and others have developed with him as their coach. As Joseph noted, he is well-liked and the fact he has survived multiple head coaching changes shows how people feel about him as a coach. He is a deserving candidate for this opportunity.

The Patriots are also interviewing Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges for their vacant defensive coordinator job so Parker is facing some competition for his services. If he does not get the Patriots job I would imagine he may get a few more looks from other teams this offseason and these head coaching vacancies start to fill up.

Selfishly, It would suck to lose Parker who has the makings to be a star defensive coordinator, but it would be a well deserved promotion for the talented coach.