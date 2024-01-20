Patience is a virtue most of the time; does it pertain to drafting a QB?

Two of the AFC’s best QBs, MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, will be participating in the playoffs this weekend in hopes of advancing their team to the AFC Championship game.

The Denver Broncos had the chance to draft both players and passed, instead drafting Bradley Chubb, a pass rushing specialist who produced one good season for the team enough to warrant a first-round pick in a trade.

Perhaps John Elway, President of Football Operations at the time and the man in charge of picks, got cold feet after drafting two straight busts in Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. Still, though, seeing those two become superstars when Denver could have had either stings just a bit.

As most are well aware, there has been a bit of a QB problem for the Broncos since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The team has run through QBs like cheap beer at a frat party. And just like at the end of said frat party, no one has been left feeling good.

Now that the Russell Wilson experiment, a stupidly pricey experiment, is all but over, the team will almost certainly be looking at yet another new starting QB. Sean Payton has expressed his admiration of Jarrett Stidham in the past, but can he really be relied on to be the carrier of the QB torch?

The team picks 12th in the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning that without a costly trade up, they aren’t going to get a safe bet at QB should they choose to pick one there. So the question becomes, how desperate is the team for fresh blood at the position?

Outside of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, every QB in the draft is not exactly a prototype of a franchise altering signal caller. The Broncos, though, are in dire need of a franchise player at the position, so can they afford to pass up the opportunity? Or should they play the waiting game one more year?

The good news is that the Broncos will have more draft capital to work with in terms of trades, etc. in the 2025 draft, but the bad (or good news on the field) news, draft wise, is that Sean Payton is a good enough coach to get a guy like Stidham to lead the team to 8-10 wins. So once again, the team will more than likely be on the outside looking in when it comes to selecting a franchise QB. Albeit, they will have more assets in the event of a trade up.

Quinn Ewers of Texas, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, and Drew Allar of Penn State all could be potential QBs the Broncos could target in the ‘25 Draft, should they want to. All come with question marks as well as of now but could develop enough in a year to warrant “franchise” type attention. Would it be better for the Broncos to draft best player available, roll with STidham, and hope to hit the jackpot on QB in 2025?

Or has the patience run thin? Is Broncos Country, and the Broncos front office, so fed up with short term solutions and overpriced vets, that they feel the need for a QB surpasses any other need the team has?

The Broncos weren’t great this year, but they weren’t bad enough to find themselves in position to draft a player that can be an immediate fix to the offense.

Therefore, for the next few months, monitoring the QB prospects in this draft will, at the very least, be worth the time if not so much to get one’s hopes up.

Poll Can the Broncos afford to be patient at the QB spot? Yes - roll with Stidham, draft BPA

No - give me Nix, Penix, or McCarthy NOW vote view results 30% Yes - roll with Stidham, draft BPA (65 votes)

69% No - give me Nix, Penix, or McCarthy NOW (145 votes) 210 votes total Vote Now

